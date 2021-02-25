close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Man killed as bullet misses dog during culling campaign

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

FAISALABAD: A man killed a bystander as he tried to shoot a dog during a culling campaign in the city, Geo News reported Thursday.

The publication, citing sources, said that a man named Amin had allegedly shot at a stray dog, however, the bullet missed it and hit a man named Ranjha.

Following the shooting, the dog escaped and so did the man who had fired, sources said.

The police, according to sources, have taken the man's body into custody, while a probe is underway.

