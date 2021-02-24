MPAs to be suspended if dog biting incidents continue, says SHC

— File photo

KARACHI: If any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area will be suspended, the Sindh High Court's Sukkur Bench said Monday.



The court made the remarks during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province.

Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge said he knows full well to whom the respective officers pay commissions out of the funds allotted. "It would be best if the court is not forced to divulge any more." He said that the MPAs must ensure people's safety.

The court also ruled the MPA of an area where a dog-bite incident takes place would not be able to vote in the Senate elections, which are right around the corner.

It said that if such incidences continue to occur the officers concerned will see their salaries suspended.



During the hearing, a few officers presented reports on which the court expressed dissatisfaction and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

