My first goal is to become the best emerging player in PSL 6, says Mohammad Wasim Jr

Mohammad Wasim Junior. Photo: Geo.tv

Like all previous editions of the Pakistan Super League, PSL 6 has also provided opportunities to young players, including Mohammad Wasim junior, who hails from North Waziristan.

According to the 19-year-old player, playing for the PSL is a dream-come-true opportunity for him.

“I am enjoying my time with Islamabad United. I am trying to learn as much as possible from Johan Botha, Ruman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, and other players in the team,” said Wasim who started his FC career only last year.

“My first goal is to become the best emerging player, take maximum wickets in Pakistan Super League, and then get selected for Pakistan cricket team,” he said.

Wasim made his debut on Sunday night for Islamabad United and sent several batsmen to the pavilion, including Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, and Mohammad Rizwan to announce his arrival in the top-level cricket.

Sharing his rather tough journey into the world of cricket with Geo.tv, the cricketer said that he used to play tape ball cricket in North Waziristan as there were no grounds in the vicinity but I regularly watched all these stars play PSL matches on TV,” he recalled.

“Life in Waziristan wasn’t easy for me due to the lack of facilities. So I went to Peshawar to start my career in cricket. I joined a club there, then started playing district-level cricket before representing my region at the age-group level. Finally, I was picked to represent the Pakistan U19 team,” he said while speaking about his journey.

The 19-year-old cricketer said that his father wouldn’t allow him to play cricket but his uncle helped him achieve his dream and when he moved to Peshawar, his friend – Mohib – helped him join a club to start cricket.

“That’s how my journey started,” he said.