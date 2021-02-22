Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match 4

KARACHI: The 2020 runners up Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League’s fourth match today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 7:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.