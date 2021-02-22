close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match 4

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

KARACHI: The 2020 runners up Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League’s fourth match today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 7:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

Latest News

More From Sports