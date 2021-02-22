'PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh's life is in danger'

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh addresses a press conference. Photo: File

KARACHI: After meeting Haleem Adil Sheikh in the hospital, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman feared that the PTI leader's life is in danger.

Speaking about the incident where reportedly a snake was found in Adil's police cell, the PTI MPA said that Prime minister Imran Khan has been informed about the situation.



He went on to add: "The rulers of Sindh have become selfish. A snake was found in the opposition leader's cell, whereas, goons tortured the PTI lawmaker in jail."

On Sunday night, the PTI leader had been shifted to a local hospital after he complained of pain in his chest, less than a week after he was arrested for allegedly entering a polling station while armed and engaging in the aerial firing.



Adil also claimed that he was attacked by more than 50 inmates in jail.



Sheikh had requested the jail superintendent to take him to the hospital after feeling pain in the chest, whereupon he was transferred by ambulance to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).