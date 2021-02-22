South African fast bowler Dale Steyn at Karachi airport.

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has joined Quetta Gladiators, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise announced on Monday.

"The living legend Dale Steyn has joined Quetta Gladiators. Pakistan show our Gladiator some love," tweeted the franchise after the speedster's arrival at the Karachi airport.

This is Steyn's second stint with the Pakistan Super League. He played in the tournament for the first time in the fifth edition of the league held last year from Islamabad United.

This year he was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the players draft held earlier this year.

The veteran South African pacer missed the first match due to a family engagement and won't be available for the second encounter of Quetta Gladiators.

As a replacement, Gladiators had included young all-rounder Hasan Khan in the squad.

The Quetta team will be hoping that Steyn's addition will help them return to winning ways after facing a defeat in the season opener.