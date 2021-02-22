close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 22, 2021

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh shifted to Karachi hospital after complaining of chest pain

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh speaks to the media during a press conference. The News/Files

KARACHI: Incarcerated PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to a hospital on Sunday after complaining of chest pain.

He was arrested five days prior for allegedly entering a polling station in the PS-88 constituency while armed and engaging in aerial firing, and transferred to jail yesterday on judicial remand.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly today requested the jail superintendent to take him to the hospital, whereupon he was transferred by ambulance to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

In his complaint to the jail superintendent, Sheikh said that he already suffered from high blood pressure issues and angina and was undergoing treatment at the NICVD.

Accusations of beatings in jail

Speaking to a Geo News correspondent on phone from the hospital, he claimed that he was tortured in  jail and alleged that more than 50 members of the PPP who were incarcerated over their alleged involvement in the Lyari gang war beat him up.


