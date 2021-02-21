PTI-govt 'planned rigging' but 'miserably failed': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the incumbent government planned rigging through police and the administration but it 'miserably failed' in the by-elections.



Addressing media in Jati Umra before leaving for Daska, the PML-N leader said that she was going to greet the people of Daska.

She further said that with the pieces of evidence coming forward, "the real face of the PTI-led regime has been revealed."

She added: "These people should clearly know their position, the people of our four provinces of Pakistan have rejected them."



The PML-N leader said that the government had revealed through Daska polls how these people were imposed on the masses in back 2018.

Maryam Nawaz will visit the house of PML-N leader Nausheen Iftikhar in Daska and will also extend her condolences to the families of the youth who died during the recently-held by-elections.

Clashes at polling station

Earlier on Friday, Two people were killed and several injured as violence broke out during the by-polls held at NA-75 (Sialkot-IV) constituency in the Daska tehsil.

Clashes occurred between workers of the PTI and PML-N across the constituency and at the Gondola polling station, the situation escalated to a point where shots were fired. Eight people were injured of which two later succumbed to their injuries.

According to Geo News, the first coronavirus got in the way with polling suspended due to a violation of safety protocols, and then later violence disrupted the polling, the time for which ended at 5 pm. Those still inside polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes.