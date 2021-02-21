PPP defends NA-221 seat against PTI, other opponents today

THARPARKAR: The PPP will defend its NA-221 seat in the district on Sunday as it braces for a challenge from the PTI and 10 other political candidates.



Polling for the NA-221 by-election began at 8:00am and is expected to continue till 5pm in the evening.

The seat fell vacant after PPP leader Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away battling coronavirus at a local hospital in Karachi.

The PPP has fielded Jillani's son, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani while the PTI has awarded the ticket to contest the by-election to Nizamuddin Rahimoon. Though there are 10 other candidates vying for the seat, candidates of the PTI and the PPP are expected to battle it out among themselves for the seat.

According to the district returning officer, the constituency has a total number of 281,900 votes while a total of 318 polling stations are present in the constituency.

Out of these 318 polling stations, 95 have been declared extremely sensitive while 130 have been declared sensitive.

An estimated 2,000 police and Rangers personnel have been stationed outside the polling stations. Polling stations that have been deemed as extremely sensitive also have CCTV cameras installed in them.

NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 2 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash

On Friday, a by-election contest between the PTI and the PML-N turned violent in Daska when two people were shot dead and an equal number were injured as rival workers of both parties clashed.

According to preliminary results, PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar is in the lead by a considerable margin in the NA-75 Sialkot by-polls held on Friday, according to unofficial, preliminary results.

As per the data, 258 of 360 polling stations, PML-N is in the lead with 74,165 votes.