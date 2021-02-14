close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Abrar ul Haq's car meets accident on GT Road at Gujranwala

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021
Pakistani singer and PTI leader Abrar ul Haq. File

Pakistani singer and PTI leader Abrar ul Haq's car met an accident on Sunday at the GT Road in Gujranwala, according to Rescue 112. 

Rescue 112-Gujranwala took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that the singer's car had hit the divider line. 

Abrar remained unhurt in the incident however, his nephew who was also in the car, got injured due to the accident. 

"Vehicle of Ibrar-Ul-Haq (Singer/Politician) collided with divider line. He is safe (Alhamdulillah). His nephew got minor injuries," read the tweet.


Latest News

More From Pakistan