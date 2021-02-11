close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Sports

February 11, 2021

Live stream: Pak vs SA, 1st T20, Lahore

Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Pakistan and South Africa are facing off each other today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in the first match of a three-game T20 series.

The home team are currently in good  form, as was displayed in the two-match Test series where they whitewashed the tourists.

Ahead of the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup, which is just months away, the teams are looking to get as much practice as possible in the short format of the game.


