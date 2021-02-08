PBC says Senate elections ordinance based on 'malicious intent'

Pakistan Bar Council's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The government's decision to issue the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was based on "malicious intent", the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said Monday, two days after President Arif Alvi signed it, paving way for Senate polls to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".

"We condemn the [government's move] to hold Senate elections via open ballot," the statement said, adding that the Centre made a "hasty" move and did not wait for the Supreme Court's decision in this regard. The Centre has moved the apex court, seeking its guidance and opinion in this regard.

"The government has crossed legal and ethical boundaries by promulgating this ordinance," the PBC said, adding that the government has tried "influencing the upcoming elections."



"The government has gone against democratic, constitutional, and ethical grounds. [It] has sabotaged the independence of the judiciary and the dignity of the parliament."

"The presidential reference contradicts Article 226 and is an attempt to influence the Supreme Court," the PCB's statement added.