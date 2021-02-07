Hyderabad all set to host PDM's Feb 9 rally

Picture showing a PDM rally. Photo: File

HYDERABAD: The second-biggest city of Sindh, Hyderabad, is all set to hold the Pakistan Democratic Movement's upcoming rally on February 9 and preparations for the purpose are underway.

According to Geo News, the PPP is hosting the rally and arrangements for the purpose are in full swing. Several streets of the city have been decorated with the party's flags as well as posters of PDM leaders. Aside from that, a reception camp has also been set up for the purpose.

Speaking about the arrangements, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past."