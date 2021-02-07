AliSadpara: Fans, well-wishers pray for safe return of Pakistan's famed mountaineer and his team

Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Twitter/Muhammad Ali Sadpara/via The News

Pakistan's famed and much-loved mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his expedition team have been reportedly missing for more than a day after they successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2.



As concerns for their well-being rise and worries spread, fans and well-wishers have come together to wish and pray for their safe return.

Sadpara was part of a team comprising Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto who were on the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, attempting the arduous journey up the summit after an earlier attempt in January failed.

Now, however, with no reports of the mountaineers' whereabouts, no contact with them, and rescue teams returning empty-handed, their fans and well-wishers have turned to Twitter to join hands and pray for their safe return.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and the government of Pakistan's official account tweeted for his safe return.



His son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, had "safely arrived at the basecamp" last night.





