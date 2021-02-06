India's attempts to get Pakistan on FATF's blacklist 'failed', says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to Hum News in Kotli, on February 06, 2021. — YouTube

India "failed" at getting Pakistan placed into the "blacklist" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.



The premier, speaking to Hum News on Friday, said that India is "delusional" if it thinks it can suppress Pakistan, just a day after he addressed a huge crowd at Kotli, and offered Modi a dialogue on Kashmir if he restores its special status.

The prime minister, on India's aims against Pakistan, said that New Delhi could never isolate Islamabad from the rest of the world.

"We have asked India to resolve the Kashmir conflict through dialogue," he said, adding that the issue of Kashmir has once again come into the limelight internationally.

Talking about local politics, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) "can organise as many long marches as it wants — the people have understood their objectives".



"The people will never come out of their homes to save their corruption," he said.

The premier, speaking on the economic front, said that the country's industries are headed in the right direction and that they are performing better than the past.