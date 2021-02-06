Secret market setup in Karachi to sell snatched mobile phones

Representational image of mobile phones. Photo: File

Karachi Police on Saturday revealed that there is a market in Liaquatabad Number 10 where snatched mobile phones are sold.

A press release issued by the police spokesperson said that the information was obtained from two street criminals who were nabbed by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police.



According to officials, they were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony, and illegal weapons and other valuables were recovered from their possession.



Per details, the two are habitual criminals and have been arrested previously for involvement in other crimes.

Authorities further said that the accused used to sell the snatched gold jewelry in PIB Colony.