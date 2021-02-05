Ryan Seacrest to no longer host 'Live from Red Carpet'

American media personality Ryan Seacrest has made it known that he will no longer be hosting from the red carpet.

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host announced that he will no longer work for Live from the Red Carpet.

"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures,"

"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana," he said,

"Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," Seacrest added.

