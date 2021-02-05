Ayeza Khan learns Turkish as she collaborates ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recently visited Turkey and collaborated with Turkish star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun for shooting for a Pakistani brand.



The Mehar Posh star also shared sweet photos with Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan in historical drama series Dirlis: Ertugrul, from her visit.

Also, like Turkish actors, Ayeza Khan seems learning Turkish language for future collaborations with them.

Recently, Gulsim shared a sweet video clip of herself from the latest shoot on Instagram and Ayeza can’t stop gushing over her in Turkish language.

Ayeza Khan dropped lovely comment in Turkish language, saying “Güzel (beautiful) @gyulsim” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.



