Wed Feb 03, 2021
February 3, 2021

Rebel Wilson, boyfriend Jacob Busch call it quits after four months of dating

Wed, Feb 03, 2021
 Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch went public about their relationship in September 2020

Rebel Wilson has parted ways from her boyfriend of four months, Jacob Busch, People reported on Tuesday.

The Isn’t it romantic? actress, 40, and Jacob Busch, 29, went public about their relationship through an Instagram post in September 2020. 

Busch is a businessman and a successful individual, who according to one of Wilson’s close friends, “is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humour and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her."

However, as revealed by a source, he was not the one. "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.” 

 Wilson slipped through an Instagram post that she’s single again with a caption: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

