Tue Feb 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Cardi B set to drop her new song 'UP'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Cardi B is all set to enthrall fans with her new single 'Up' as the rapper  announced the release date of  new track.

 The singer broke  the news on social media Tuesday as she posted the possible artwork of her new single, showing her hovering over a rooftop pool on a suspended hoop, in an outfit of bedazzled pink.

The new song is the follow-up to Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, released last August. It was the most talked about song of the year.

 Cardi released her debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ in 2018, which featured singles ‘I Like It’ (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Ring’.

In a four-star review of ‘Invasion of Privacy’, NME called the album a “confident and compelling debut” from the Bronx rapper.

Cardi B captured the attention of her fans and critics with her recent hit song ‘WAP’ due to its lyrics.  

