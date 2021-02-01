Sofia Richie gives fans a glimpse into her workout routines

Sofia Richie showed off her chiseled abs as she flashed her impressively toned figure.

The 22-year-old model gave fans a glimpse into the workout routines she uses to keep her body fit. She reposted videos from her personal trainer Anthony Rhoades on Sunday.

Richie opted for a black crewneck sweater, which she paired with a matching set of leggings to flaunt her fitness.

As gym time heated up for the stunning as she took off her sweater to reveal her impossibly toned abs in a white athletic top.



Sofia had her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail for the workout. She performed a series of assisted squats before finishing off her routine with multiple leg dips.

The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend started her session by using a jump rope to get her blood flowing before holding a kettlebell. Richie then moved on to a set of lunges, during which she held a dumbbell in each hand.

Sofia Richie made her debut as a clothing designer by creating a custom line of swimwear for Frankies Bikinis in 2019. She followed her first venture by developing a 60-piece collection for the apparel company Missguided.