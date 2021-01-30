close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
January 30, 2021

Strange, shiny object in sky seen by Pakistani pilot wasn't a UFO: scientist

Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Punjab University space scientist Javed Sami just confirmed that the strange, shiny object seen by a PIA pilot in the sky during a domestic flight earlier this week was not a UFO, but a lenticular cloud.

He explained that commercial pilots often observe such clouds. They are stationary clouds that often look like a lens or saucer.

Videos of the 'UFO' cloud had gone viral on social media earlier this week after a PIA  pilot taking a flight from Karachi to Lahore reported a 'rare sighting  f a very shiny, saucer-shaped' object he believed could be a UFO.

The Punjab University space scientist said planes usually fly at an altitude of 37,000 feet. He said the PIA plane was at an altitude of 1,000 feet when the 'UFO' cloud was spotted.

He said if you take a picture of an object at a speed of 500 to 900 kilometers per hour, its shape spreads.

