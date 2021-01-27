'UFO' sighting: Pakistani pilots spot strange object in the sky near Rahim Yar Khan

Representational image of two pilots operating an aeroplane. Photo: Geo Urdu

KARACHI: Pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky while operating a domestic flight (PK-304).



According to a report by Geo.tv citing sources, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi.

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

Per sources, the pilot said the thing the crew saw in the sky was not a planet or star, but it was moving and blinking, which suggests it could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth.

Many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it, the report said.

PIA responds to reports of UFO

According to Geo News, A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

The video of the UFO has also gone viral on social media. However, nothing can be said about the object for sure.

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol."