Courteney Cox calls Jennifer Aniston 'Gorgeous girl'

Jennifer Aniston on Monday left millions of her fans excited as she announced her return to "The Morning Show".

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a picture in which she posed with her hair stylist Chris McMillian.

The Insta post of the "Friends" star left millions of her fans excited. Among thousands of people who reacted to her post were Hollywood superstar Charlize Therone and her "Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.

"About Time," wrote Charlize while Courteney said, "Gorgeous girl".



