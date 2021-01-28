close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Courteney Cox calls Jennifer Aniston 'Gorgeous girl'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Jennifer Aniston  on Monday left millions of her fans excited as she announced her return  to "The Morning Show".

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star  shared a picture in which  she  posed with her hair stylist Chris McMillian.

The Insta post of the "Friends" star left millions of her fans excited. Among thousands of people who reacted to her post were Hollywood superstar Charlize Therone and her "Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.

"About Time," wrote Charlize while Courteney said, "Gorgeous girl".


Latest News

More From Entertainment