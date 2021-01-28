Kurulus:Osman: Kayi's Bey unleashes fury at enemies in new episode

The trailer for the upcoming episode of "Kurulus:Osman" shows the flag of Kayi tribe being removed from the camp of Osman Bey.

The chief of the Turkish tribe is faced with a new challenge in the next episode of "Kurulus:Osman" which airs on Wednesday.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode is about Bayhoca, a relative of Savci.

"If you don't give Kulucahisar, I will execute Bayhoca!, " said the caption accompanying the trailer.

The video clip shows Osman Bey in conversation with Bamsi Bey, Savci and some other members of the Kayi tribe.

In the next scene he is shown engaged in a fierce battle with his enemies.