Wed Jan 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Do you know Ertugrul's Dumrul Alp starred in a movie with Turgut?

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
 

Edip Zeydan is one the Turkish actors who rose to fame for his  outstanding performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

 Zeydan essayed the role of Dumrul Alp in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor  also appears in "Kurulus:Osman" in which he fights alongside Ertugrul's son Osman Ghazi.

He was part of "Malazgirt 1071," a historical drama which also features Turgut Bey actor from Ertugrul.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" fans admire Dumrul's loyalty to Ertugrul and his bravery with which he confronts Kayi enemies.

