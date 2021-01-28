Do you know Ertugrul's Dumrul Alp starred in a movie with Turgut?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Edip Zeydan is one the Turkish actors who rose to fame for his outstanding performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
Zeydan essayed the role of Dumrul Alp in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The actor also appears in "Kurulus:Osman" in which he fights alongside Ertugrul's son Osman Ghazi.
He was part of "Malazgirt 1071," a historical drama which also features Turgut Bey actor from Ertugrul.
"Dirilis: Ertugrul" fans admire Dumrul's loyalty to Ertugrul and his bravery with which he confronts Kayi enemies.