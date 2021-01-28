Do you know Ertugrul's Dumrul Alp starred in a movie with Turgut?

Edip Zeydan is one the Turkish actors who rose to fame for his outstanding performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



Zeydan essayed the role of Dumrul Alp in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor also appears in "Kurulus:Osman" in which he fights alongside Ertugrul's son Osman Ghazi.

He was part of "Malazgirt 1071," a historical drama which also features Turgut Bey actor from Ertugrul.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" fans admire Dumrul's loyalty to Ertugrul and his bravery with which he confronts Kayi enemies.