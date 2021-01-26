close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 26, 2021

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Turkish actress  Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in  popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

 Gulsim recently shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram which left her fans swooning over her.

Pakistan fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" are currently watching the third season of the Turkish TV series.

In the third season, they are introduced to several new characters including Aslihan Hatun.

Fans started liking the good-natured Aslihan due to her respect and love for the protagonist.

Check out her Instagram post below:


