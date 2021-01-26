Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest photos

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Gulsim recently shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram which left her fans swooning over her.

Pakistan fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" are currently watching the third season of the Turkish TV series.

In the third season, they are introduced to several new characters including Aslihan Hatun.

Fans started liking the good-natured Aslihan due to her respect and love for the protagonist.

Check out her Instagram post below:






