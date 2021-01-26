Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
Gulsim recently shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram which left her fans swooning over her.
Pakistan fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" are currently watching the third season of the Turkish TV series.
In the third season, they are introduced to several new characters including Aslihan Hatun.
Fans started liking the good-natured Aslihan due to her respect and love for the protagonist.
Check out her Instagram post below: