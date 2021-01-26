Sindh govt appoints Shamim Mumtaz as new chairperson of Child Protection Authority

Ms Shamim Mumtaz. Photo: Sindh Provincial Assembly Website

The Sindh government on Monday announced that it has appointed PPP's Shamim Mumtaz as the new chairperson of the Sindh Child Protection Authority.

An official notification in this regard was also issued.

Per the notification, the appointment of Shamim Mumtaz, who is also a member of the Provincial Assembly, has been approved by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The notification added that Miss Shamim Mumtaz's appointment, as the chairperson, will be governed under the provisions of the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011.



