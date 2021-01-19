PM Imran to visit South Waziristan tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing to the nation from Islamabad, on November 16, 2020. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit South Waziristan tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend a ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme as the chief guest.

The premier will participate in a ceremony of cheque distribution under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and will give cheques for loans to the youth of the area.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



PM Imran Khan will also be briefed about development projects in Waziristan.



