Two female Afghan Supreme Court judges shot dead in Kabul

Relatives of the victims arrive at the site following gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court, in Kabul on January 17, 2021. — AFP/Wakil Kohsar

KABUL: Two female Afghan judges were killed in Kabul on Sunday when unidentified armed men opened fire at the vehicle they were travelling in, marking the latest incident of targeted killings in the war-torn country, a security source said.

The incident took place in Taimani neighbourhood, Police District 4 of the city, the source told a news agency.

The shooting also left two other government employees injured, the source added.

Sunday's incident was the latest in a string of targeted killings in Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.



