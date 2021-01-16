Patrick Dempsey confirms he and Amy Adams will reprise roles in ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Good news for Enchanted fans as the sequel of the Disney film has finally been confirmed with both Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams reprising their roles.

The news was confirmed by the Grey’s Anatomy actor on Good Morning America on Thursday where he also revealed that the sequel, titled Disenchanted, will be set a decade after the first film.

He said the film will go on floors in the spring this year, adding: “I just got this script for the second movie... Then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.”

“There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting. Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of,” he added.

The film will premiere on Disney+.