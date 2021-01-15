Icy conditions prevail in most parts of England after heavy snow

AFP/File

LONDON: Heavy snow hit the north of England and hundreds of schools remain closed.

A warning of icy conditions is in place for most of England a day after heavy snow hit the north of the country.

The deepest snow on Thursday fell in Bingley, West Yorkshire, which recorded 11cm (4.3in).

The Met Office has now warned below freezing temperatures across many parts of England will produce icy surfaces.

A yellow "be aware" warning for ice was in place on Friday morning - a second yellow warning for snow and ice applies for most of Saturday.

Temperatures in parts of Yorkshire and Cumbria were -6C (21F) earlier and there are warnings of fog for parts of the Midlands and the North.

About 700 homes in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, remain without gas due to frozen pipes.

The company is having to shut off gas to each affected property and has asked customers not to use their gas appliances even if they are receiving some supplies.



