What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Noor Bukhari?

Former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari recently told her Instagram followers about her relationship with Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bukhari left the showbiz industry in 2017. She later launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation.

The former Pakistani actor and television host said Bushra Bibi is more than a mother to her when a follower asked about her relationship with "pinky mam", referring to the premier's wife.

In June 2018, Bukhari had shared a picture of herself and Bushra Bibi in Saudi Arabia, where the two had gone to perform pilgrimage.







The former TV host also answered a question about her husband Awn, whom she remarried last year. She said he is "her hero" and the "best man in the whole world".





