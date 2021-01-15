close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Noor Bukhari?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari recently told her Instagram followers about her relationship with  Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bukhari left the showbiz industry in 2017. She later launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation.

The former Pakistani actor and television host said  Bushra Bibi is more than a mother to her when a follower asked about her relationship with "pinky mam", referring to the premier's wife.

In June 2018, Bukhari had shared a picture of herself and Bushra Bibi in Saudi Arabia, where the two had gone to perform pilgrimage.


The former TV host also answered a question about her husband Awn, whom she remarried last year. She said he is "her hero" and the "best man in the whole world".


