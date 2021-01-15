Ariana Grande drops ‘34+35’ remix with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat

US singer and actress Ariana Grande has dropped her new remix track 34+35 in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.



The Rain On Me singer turned to Instagram and announced the release of ‘34+35’ remix feat.

Ariana wrote, “34+35 remix feat @dojacat @theestallion out now.”

Earlier, tagging Megan and Doja, the singer teased the remix, writing, ‘Tonight’, next to a drawing of herself with Megan and Doja dressed as fembots.



The original track appears on Ariana’s sixth studio album, Positions, which was released in October last year.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.