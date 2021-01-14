close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Imtiaz Hussain
January 14, 2021

Man allegedly shoots wife dead a day after marriage over suspicion of affair

Pakistan

Imtiaz Hussain
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Kenny Luo/Unsplash/via The News
  • Police shift the body to a local hospital, saying raids were underway to search for and arrest the suspect
  • Nooruddin Tanghwani reportedly shoots his newly-wed wife over suspicions of relationship with another man
  • Suspect manages to flee before he could be detained by police

SUKKUR: A man reportedly shot his wife dead on Thursday over suspicions that she was involved in a relationship with another man, in Sindh's Tangwani town, a day after the couple got married.

Nooruddin Tanghwani — the suspect and a resident of Saifal Nidvani village in Sindh's Kashmore-Kandhkot district — shot dead Shabira, his newly-wed wife whom he had married Wednesday.

The suspect managed to flee before he could be apprehended by police.

Officers from the  Jamal police station shifted the body to the local hospital for relevant procedures, saying they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Latest News

More From Pakistan