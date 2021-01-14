Man allegedly shoots wife dead a day after marriage over suspicion of affair

Kenny Luo/Unsplash/via The News

Police shift the body to a local hospital, saying raids were underway to search for and arrest the suspect

Nooruddin Tanghwani reportedly shoots his newly-wed wife over suspicions of relationship with another man

Suspect manages to flee before he could be detained by police

SUKKUR: A man reportedly shot his wife dead on Thursday over suspicions that she was involved in a relationship with another man, in Sindh's Tangwani town, a day after the couple got married.

Nooruddin Tanghwani — the suspect and a resident of Saifal Nidvani village in Sindh's Kashmore-Kandhkot district — shot dead Shabira, his newly-wed wife whom he had married Wednesday.



The suspect managed to flee before he could be apprehended by police.



Officers from the Jamal police station shifted the body to the local hospital for relevant procedures, saying they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.