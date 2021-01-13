Zendaya reveals the secret behind her dedication to workout

Emmy award winning actor Zendaya recently gave fans a sneak peek into her little trick to get into the exercise mood and fans are in hysterics over on social media.



It all began after the actor went undercover on YouTube and answered some burning fan questions regarding her dedication to working out and eating healthy.

According to contactmusic.com, one of the comments read, "Zendaya: 'I don't really workout’. Me: ‘Howwwwwwww’?”.

To this the star swiftly replied by saying, "I don't know, man. I don't really enjoy working out. I really wish I did because I feel like it would be good for me.”

“I tried in quarantine. I did, like, maybe five days consistently ... I was like, 'Yo, you know what this is going to be my thing. I'm gonna keep my body active. I've got to do this'.”

Before concluding she added, "And the way that I got myself to keep going every day to workout was I would put on different wigs and pretend to be different characters because I was just craving acting, I guess. And I would do these funny skits ... again that only lasted about five day.”