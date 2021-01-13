PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi back in Pakistan after US trip

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is back in Pakistan after his trip to the United States, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The PML-N leader had left for the US to visit his sick sister and brother-in-law.

Sources say Abbasi has returned with an "important" message from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.



Abbasi reportedly stopped in London for five days and met Nawaz.

According to sources, Abbasi reached the Islamabad airport from London via Dubai on an international flight.

A summary had been approved in December last year by the Federal Ministry of Interior under which the government removed Abbasi’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to go abroad.



The PML-N senior vice president's name was included in the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau.