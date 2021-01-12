Police arrest five suspects for raping and strangling Khairpur minor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAIRPUR: Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the abduction, rape and murder of a Khairpur minor Tuesday.
A case was registered on the complaint of a seven-year-old girl's father against three unidentified persons after her body was found from Hadal Shah village.
The child was strangled after being raped, the post-mortem report confirmed.
Locals protested the latest child abuse case.
The police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.