Tue Jan 12, 2021
Pakistan

January 12, 2021

Police arrest five suspects for raping and strangling Khairpur minor

KHAIRPUR: Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the abduction, rape and murder of a Khairpur minor Tuesday.

A case was registered on the complaint of a seven-year-old girl's father against three unidentified persons after her body was found from Hadal Shah village.

The child was strangled after being raped, the post-mortem report confirmed.

Locals protested the latest child abuse case.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.

