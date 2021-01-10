Minor housemaid allegedly abused 'on a daily basis' recovered by Sialkot police

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

SIALKOT: A minor housemaid who was allegedly abused "on a daily basis" by her employers was recovered by local police on Sunday here in the city's Muradpur locality.

Sialkot police took the couple — accused of abuse, beatings, and not providing food or bed — into custody until medical reports of the 14-year-old child were furnished. A raid was carried out to rescue the girl, Geo News reported, after it highlighted the case of torture and maltreatment.

According to the minor housemaid, her employers had kept her at their home due to non-repayment of the money that her father had borrowed from them. The couple "used to abuse me on a daily basis", the child told the police.



"There was no food either; I had to eat whatever was discarded and thrown into the garbage," the 14-year-old child said. "There was no bed there for me to sleep at night."

Child to 'undergo medical treatment'

The man accused of torturing the girl, Shehzad, denied the allegations against him and his wife, claiming the "girl is a relative."



The victim was under mental duress, Muradpur police station house officer (SHO) said, adding that she had been handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB).

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi added that the minor housemaid "will undergo medical treatment" for what she had endured while staying with the allegedly abusive couple.



Police, however, said they would register a case against the detained couple after receiving reports of the 14-year-old's medical tests.