South Africa-bound Pakistan women’s team clear pre-departure COVID-19 testing

— PCB/File

KARACHI: All 24 squad members — 17 players and seven officials — of the women’s national cricket team for the South Africa tour have cleared pre-departure COVID-19 testing.

The women’s team will depart for Durban, South Africa, on Monday.

Javeria Khan is leading the team, who will play three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals on the tour.

In a virtual press conference before the tour, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said that she is very glad that the women's international cricket has been revived and the national team is going to South Africa.

She said "the series against South Africa is very important for us as it will be helpful in the World Cup Qualifying Round".

Javeria said that they are well-prepared under the supervision of the foreign coach.

Replying to a question, the captain said that the 17-member squad is enough for the three ODIs and three T20Is. "There is no need of a big squad for the short tour," she said.

Javeria said that there is no additional pressure of captaincy on her except for the responsibility that comes with the role.



She said that Bismah Maroof will be missed as there is no substitute for a senior player.

Javeria said there must be a women's cricket league and I'm sure the PCB is working on it.