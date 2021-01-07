Pakistan, Bangladesh vow further promotion of bilateral ties

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (L) and Bangladesh's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam (R). Photo: MOFA

DHAKA: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Thursday had a meeting with the Bangladesh Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam to discuss several matters of mutual interest.

As reported by Geo.tv, the two sides also agreed to work further for the promotion of bilateral relations.

Pakistan's High Commissioner handed over a signed copy of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to minister Shahriar Alam in which all the outstanding issues between the two countries were addressed.

Envoy Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said that the agreement should "serve as a foundation for further strengthening of the existing fraternal relations between the two states," the statement read.

The High Commissioner further underlined that in order to establish productive commercial relations, there was a need to address all non-trade barriers, adding that efforts need to be employed to facilitate frequent interaction between the business sectors of the two countries.



In this connection, the High Commissioner further informed the minister that Pakistan had already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens.

The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels.