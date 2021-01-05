WhatsApp's update: Users can access app on multiple devices

WhatsApp logo. Photo: file

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced a Beta update for Android — making it the first one for 2021.



According to WABetainfo, the updated version 2.21.1.1 has been uploaded onto the Google Play Beta Programme.

The portal said that WhatsApp has started asking some of its users to begin accepting the new terms of services.



“Accepting these new terms won’t change your WhatsApp experience: your chats, messages, calls and status updates are still end-to-end encrypted,” the portal said.

Multi-device use



The multi-device feature, which is an important update, is not available to all users at the moment, per WABetainfo.



This new feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on the main device.



“WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer a public beta for WhatsApp Web in order to let the user try the new experience to use WhatsApp without keeping your phone connected,” it said.



However, the official release date for the feature has not been announced yet.