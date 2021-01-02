Karachi Kings appoints Herschelle Herman Gibbs as head coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings named former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs as head coach on Saturday.

He will be replacing Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai in September 2020.Jones had joined the Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 2020 draft in November, 2019 and coached the team during the league before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

The league resumed in November 2020 with Wasim Akram as stand-in coach. Previously, the side had been coached by Mickey Arthur.

The South African cricketer has played all formats of the game in his 14-year-long career.

He is also the first player to hit consecutive sixes in one over in One Day Internationals when he played against the Netherland in the 2007 World Cup in West Indies.

"He changed the way the game was played with his aggression and passion and taking it into his coaching as well," wrote Karachi Kings in an Instagram post.

"A great believer in the strength of teamwork and discipline. Welcome to the family, Gibbsy!"







"Hot out the gate this year," wrote Gibbs on Instagram. "Excited much to work with the Karachi Kings."







