FM Qureshi says govt is 'ready' to discuss national issues with Opposition

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media outside the parliament. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is ready to hold talks with the Opposition in the Parliament on national issues, but ruled out the possibility of negotiating about accountability.



The foreign minister's comments came a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the call for a national dialogue.

Talking to media at the Parliament House on Friday, Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear time and again that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to corrupt elements.

The foreign minister, however, said that the government consists of political people who believe in political process and dialogue.

"The PDM leadership is holding a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore today, but differences among the constituent parties of the alliance have already come forward," said Qureshi.

He added that the PPP's Central Executive Committee has decided that it will take part in the upcoming by-elections and the Senate polls, claiming that it will not resign from the assemblies.



He also said that the PPP has not decided any date for a long march.

Making a case for fissures in the PDM, Qureshi said that the alliance had decided that their MPs will send their resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman by December 31, but Bilawal opposed the move and argued that resignations should be sent to party heads. The minister said this move shows the "lack of confidence within the alliance".

Fazl rejects offer of grand national dialogue

A day earlier, PML-F leader Muhammad Ali Durrani met the JUI-F chief and offered a grand national dialogue.

During the meeting, Durrani suggested the JUI-F chief to initiate talks with the government.

However, the PDM chief rejected the offer and said that no talks can be held with an "incompetent and unelected" government.



Meanwhile, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has also advised the government and Opposition to hold a dialogue in the best interests of the country.