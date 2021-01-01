close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
January 1, 2021

Queen Elizabeth releases heartwarming message as New Year 2021 unfolds

Fri, Jan 01, 2021
Queen Elizabeth in her message provided warmth and comfort to people amid COVID-19 outbreak

Queen Elizabeth took to the occasion of New Year's Eve to deliver an emotional message to the people of England.

The monarch in her message provided warmth and comfort in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” the Queen said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she concluded.

After cancelling the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are isolating at the Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the monarch's message was echoed by Prince William and Kate Middleton who shared it on the Instagram Stories of their account.

