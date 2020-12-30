Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 10,000





ISLAMABAD: More than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan after the country reported 55 new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.



The National Command and Operation Center issued on Wednesday latest data with updates on the death toll, active cases, recoveries and other updates about the virus over the last 24 hours.

The NCOC data reads that 2,155 people tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours after tests of 36,390 people.

The figure of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 37,080, while 430,113 people have recovered from the virus so far.



Analysis done by Geo.tv showed a 29% increase in COVID-19 deaths from December 13 to 20 when the virus claimed 560 lives compared to 434 deaths reported in seven days prior.

New coronavirus variant detected in Pakistan

The new coronavirus variant, which first emerged in the UK, was detected in Sindh and the federal health authorities were updated about it, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a Sindh Health Department statement, the health authorities took 12 COVID-19 samples of the UK returnees for Genotyping out of which six were positive and three showed the new variant of the COVID-19 virus in the first phase.

“The Genotyping showed 95% match of the new variant from the UK. These samples will go through another phase of genotyping,” Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf said, adding that the cases were identified in Karachi.