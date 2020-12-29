PMC introduces new terms and conditions for 'Unrecognised Alternative to Post Graduate' programmes





The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday introduced new terms and conditions for the 'Unrecognised Alternative to Post Graduate' programmes, also known as 'Additional to Post-Graduate Programmes (MDMS).



According to a report by Geo News, the Commission issued an official notification to outline the new policy and stated that "numerous Clinical Alternative to Post Graduate Programmes' as well as 'Clinical Additional to Post-Graduate Programmes' have been introduced by universities across the country.

However, these programmes are not inspected or recognised by the Pakistan Medical Commission or the erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

"Some of the programmes have been inspected and recognised by universities as university programmes," the notice read.

The PMC further stated that in view of the situation, the commission will inspect all such clinical programmes and teaching hospitals where such clinical training is being conducted.

It added that the inspection will be carried out once the criteria for teaching hospitals is framed by the Medical and Dental Academic Board and approved by the Council.

"Until such time as these programmes and teaching hospitals are inspected and recognised by the Pakistan Medical Commission, the universities may provisionally continue with such programmes as 'university recognised programmes' subject to [PMC's] terms," the notification stated.