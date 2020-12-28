Maulana Tahir Ashrafi cries during interview when asked about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque





During an interview with a Palestinian anchor, Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi burst into tears when asked about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“When our Pakistani brothers will come to the holy land. Are you interested in visiting the Al-Aqsa mosque? When will we see you in our land?” the female anchor of a Palestinian TV channel asked Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.



Breaking into tears, the scholar said that "the day will come soon" when Pakistanis will visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We do not want to take permission from oppressive Israel in order to visit the holy site."

"We don't need to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque with a visa from Israel. In fact, we will come when Palestine will become an independent state," he continued.

The religious leader said that Pakistanis will visit Al-Aqsa Mosque with "a visa from the people of Palestine."

“If you ask about our condition, our heart wants us to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the next moment and offer prayers at the holy site. We want to meet Palestinian youth and children,” he maintained.



Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the most contested piece of territory in the Holy Land since Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in 1967, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

However, the disputes date even further back, to before the creation of Israel.