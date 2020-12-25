Maryam writes heartfelt note on Nawaz Sharif’s birthday

An AFP file photo of Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz wished her father Nawaz Sharif on his birthday in a heartfelt message.

"I am your [Nawaz] daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight," Maryam said in a Tweet. "It is a great honour and responsibility to be your daughter."

"As a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us."

The deposed premier is celebrating his 71st birthday today in the United Kingdom. Nawaz traveled to London last year in November after the government permitted him to seek medical treatment abroad following a court order granting PML-N supremo an eight-week bail on medical grounds.

