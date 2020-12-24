Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card has special features and tributes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who released their first Christmas card on Wednesday after moving to their Monecito mansion, paid a special tribute to Henry van Straubenzee who was killed in a car crash 18 years ago.

The card, which was released via Mayhew, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex playing with their son Archie in the garden of their new home, along with dogs, Pula and Guy.



The card, according to some royal fans and commentators, features Meghan and Harry's resolve about life and environment. It also a tribute to some great people.

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan shared a message with the card, which reads: 'This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.'

Although it was not named, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial fund, which was set up in Henry's name following his tragic death in 2002, works to improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools.

The message was, indeed, a tribute to Prince Harry's late friend. The couple also made Christmas donation to the fund set up in his name. The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund works to tackle poverty in Uganda.



Since January 2009, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been Patrons of charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's card is also a drawing of a photograph taken by Meghan's mother Doria earlier this month.

Prince Harry reportedly met Henry at Ludgrove prep school, in Berkshire. His younger brother Charlie is very close with the Duke of Sussex and is godfather to his son Archie.